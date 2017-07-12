Dallas Cowboys remain world's most valuable sports franchise at $4.2 billion
It's the second year in a row that the Cowboys have topped Forbes' list, edging the New York Yankees
The Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise for the second year in a row, according to Forbes.
Valued at $4.2 billion, Jerry Jones' team posted $700 million in revenue in 2015, and after a wildly successful 2016 season, the franchise's value likely has only increased since then. The New York Yankees were second on the list with a worth of $3.7 billion, followed by soccer clubs Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64 billion) and Real Madrid ($3.58 billion).
The list featured 29 of the 32 NFL teams, with only the Lions, Bengals and Bills outside the top 50. Eight MLB teams and seven NBA teams were in the top 50, though no NHL teams made the list.
Jones will be inducted to the NFL's Hall of Fame as a contributor to the game in August, and he's been a key contributor to the NFL's success since purchasing the Cowboys in 1989. With relocation fees for the Raiders and Rams, in addition to robust television contracts, the NFL will continue to see growth over the next several years.
The Cowboys, of course, returned to the league's center stage in 2016. With the emergence of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys went 13-3 last season and will be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. With all of this in mind, any teams looking to dethrone them from a value standpoint have their work cut out for them.
