Dallas police suspend investigation into bar incident involving Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott received good news Wednesday afternoon when the Dallas Police Department announced that it has suspended the investigation into the bar incident that allegedly involved star running back Ezekiel Elliott. 

Here's the statement department spokesperson Melinda Gutierrez released, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The assault offense that occurred on July 16th at the Clutch Bar located at 2520 Cedar Springs Road has been suspended due to the lack of a complaint. Dallas detectives made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact. To date no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident.

The statement matches what WFAA TV's Rebecca Lopez reported earlier on Wednesday:

Lopez added that police did in fact watch video from the bar, but the video did not show the incident in question:

Here's how Dallas police described the incident on Monday:

Though Elliott appears to have avoided any legal issues from this incident, he remains under investigation from the NFL for an alleged domestic violence incident in 2016, which could result in a suspension. Elliott has also came under fire for other incidents off the field, like the time he was caught pulling down a woman's shirt in public, his visit to a marijuana dispensary in Seattle, and his 100-mph speeding ticket. It's worth noting that Elliott hasn't been arrested, charged, or suspended for his behavior away from the field.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have remained supportive of their star running back, who led the league in rushing in his rookie season.

