Damon Harrison isn't worried about playoff experience because he plays 'Madden'

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison has been in the NFL for five seasons. He spent the first four of those seasons playing for the Jets, so he has never played in a postseason game. This Sunday against the Packers will be his first time appearing in the playoffs. That is, of course, if you do not include his experience with the "Madden NFL" video game.

"I go to the playoffs every year on Madden so I have some playoff experience." pic.twitter.com/lwvSOKzqTK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 5, 2017

"I just won the Super Bowl last night on 'Madden' with the Green Bay Packers," Harrison told reporters. "I go to the playoffs every year on 'Madden' so I have some playoff experience."

Interestingly, Harrison's former Jets teammate, Bryce Petty, once credited his "Madden NFL" experience with teaching him how to diagnose defensive fronts and figure out who the Mike linebacker is. Petty didn't exactly shine once he got the opportunity to use that knowledge in actual games, but Harrison's been a good player for a long time and he's got plenty of good players around him, too, so the bet here is he'll find slightly more success than Petty did.

Why Harrison chose to use the Packers on his journey to the"Madden NFL" Super Bowl is also interesting, as it will apparently given him some insight into Aaron Rodgers' weaknesses, assuming he has any. "'Madden' doesn't lie," Harrison said. If that was really the case, though, the Giants wouldn't be in the playoffs at all.