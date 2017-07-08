Dan Hampton: The '85 Bears would've won four Super Bowls if they had Jay Cutler

Would the Bears have had a dynasty in the '80s with Cutler? USATSI

The 1985 Chicago Bears are regarded as one of the best teams in the history of the game. Yet that core of players only won that lone Super Bowl despite just how stacked they were on defense. Instead of a dynasty, they're nothing more than a one-hit wonder.

So, who were they missing? Jay Cutler.

On Saturday, during a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Famer Dan Hampton expressed his belief that the Bears teams of the mid-80s would've won four Super Bowls if they had Cutler -- now a TV analyst for Fox -- at quarterback.

"If my team had Jay Cutler at QB we would have won 4 Super Bowls" - @ChicagoBears Dan Hampton on the '85 team pic.twitter.com/dA94We8CL6 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) July 8, 2017

Cue the Cutler bashing in the comments section. But Hampton isn't entirely wrong.

Here's where I'm required to note that I'm a gigantic Jay Cutler supporter.

Would the Bears have won four Super Bowls with Cutler? Probably not. Winning four Super Bowls is a near-impossible task. But Cutler is the best quarterback in Bears' franchise history -- yes, he was better than Jim McMahon -- and if he had the luxury of playing with the greatest defense of all time, he likely would've emerged with a couple of Super Bowls.

Consider this: When the Bears featured top-caliber defenses from 2010-12, Cutler guided the team to a 27-13 record. In that span, he won the seventh-most games among all quarterbacks even though he missed eight games due to injury.

Cutler was never a great quarterback, but he was always a quarterback the Bears could win with as long as they had other pieces in place. Once those other pieces aged -- like Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, and Charles Tillman -- the Bears got worse because Cutler wasn't good enough to carry the team by himself.

Cutler wouldn't have needed to carry the 1985 Bears. He would've helped them, sure, but that defense would've been the primary reason for their success.