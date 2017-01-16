Dan Quinn says Julio Jones will be limited in practice but 'ready to rock'
Jones re-aggravated an injury against the Seahawks but Quinn expects him to be fine
Julio Jones, who has battled injuries throughout the 2016 season, re-aggravated a sprained toe he'd been dealing with for a while in Saturday's win over the Seahawks. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he expects Jones to be limited in practice throughout the week leading up to the NFC title game, but that he should be "ready to rock" against the Green Bay Packers.
#Falcons coach Dan Quinn tells reporters that WR Julio Jones (foot) will be limited this week but will be "ready to rock" on Sunday.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017
Jones missed two games earlier this season and was clearly less than full-strength in several others.
The Falcons spent most of Saturday's game with a large lead, which combined with the injury, resulted in Jones playing a season-low 59.2 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.
The prevailing expectation heading into this week is that the NFC title game will be a high-scoring track meet between two excellent offenses. (The over/under for the game currently sits at 61.5 points.) To keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay offense, the Falcons will need all their weapons on the field and operating at full-strength. It makes sense to keep any unnecessary pressure off Jones' injury so that he can really ramp things up full-go on Sunday.
