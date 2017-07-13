Danny Amendola has a new side career, signs deal with fashion model agency
Amendola signed with Ford Models, one of the most well-known international modeling agencies
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is preparing for life after football, while still playing football. Amendola this week signed a contract with Ford Models, a fashion model agency. Here are the details, via a profile of Amendola in GQ.
As of this week Amendola became Ford Models' first-ever NFL athlete on its roster; a feat made possible by the wide receiver's mix of attractiveness, personal style, work ethic, and fashion-friendly physique ("I was completely wrong about his sizes. He's like, model sizes", Thomas mentioned while fitting him in the slim-cut suit). The legendary agency will help Amendola land modeling gigs with publications like GQ, as well as advertisements and endorsement deals, and generally ensure he becomes a full-fledged celebrity beyond the sport of football. "I'm a football player first and foremost, but fashion is something that I'm also interested in exploring right now," he admits. "I'm really grateful to Ford for giving me that opportunity."
Amendola actually already has some modeling experience. He wowed his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, with his runway moves during a New York fashion week event earlier this year.
"Danny being hot per usual and me fangirling like a 4 year old. He looked so good," Culpo wrote in an Instagram caption, prompting this prediction from, well, me: "[Culpo would] know what good modeling looks like given her vast experience in the field, so apparently Amendola's got a future career waiting for him when he's done on the field."
It turns out my prediction was off by at least one year, as Amendola's modeling career will begin before his NFL career ends.
