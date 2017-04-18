Danny Amendola is reportedly taking another pay cut to stay with the Patriots
Last year, Amendola gave up $4.4 million to stay on the team
In a tradition unlike any other, Danny Amendola is reportedly taking another pay cut to remain a member of the New England Patriots.
Amendola was scheduled to earn a base salary of $6 million in 2017. As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Amendola won't seeing all of that money.
This should sound familiar. A year ago, Amendola accepted a $4.4 million pay cut.
Here's what I wrote at the time:
Under his old deal, Amendola's base salary in 2016 would've been worth $5 million alone (along with the opportunity to earn more money due to incentives). He could've brought in up to $6 million. So, this actually means Amendola took a more significant pay cut than he did last offseason, when he lost out on $2.3 million.
That's right. Amendola also accepted a pay cut two offseasons ago. So, he's clearly committed to staying with the Patriots. He appears to care more about winning Super Bowls than making the most money he possibly could.
Since joining the Patriots in 2013, Amendola's caught 169 passes for 1,724 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's added 31 catches, 361 yards, and four touchdowns in postseason play. In the Patriots' most-recent Super Bowl, he caught the two-point conversion that forced overtime. He hasn't been a dominant player, but he's been one of Brady's dependable targets behind Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and their assortment of pass-catching running backs.
But considering the Patriots traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason and drafted Malcolm Mitchell last year, Amendola is expendable. He's not worth $6 million to the Patriots. But at less than $2 million, he's definitely worth keeping.
