Dante Fowler charged with punching man, throwing his groceries in a lake

The Jaguars' Dante Fowler, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg for simple battery and mischief according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. The former Florida standout, who was taken third overall by the Jaguars in the 2015 NFL Draft, got into an altercation with another man who allegedly made a comment about Fowler's driving on Tuesday evening, per a police report (via the Times).

According to the police report, after the man said something about Fowler's driving, Fowler got out of his car, engaged in words with the other man and then "hit the man, knocked his glasses off and stepped on them."

Fowler also "took the victim's grocery bag, with recently purchased liquor, and threw it in a lake."

The Jaguars acknowledged the arrest in a statement that was a little bit longer than the standard cookie-cutter comment issued by NFL teams, which means they're slightly more mad than usual.

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information," the team said. "The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time."

First of all, hitting someone and throwing their bag of liquor into a lake is some concerning, violent activity. Hitting a guy and breaking his glasses wasn't enough? Fowler absolutely had to throw the guys groceries in the lake? That's extremely concerning from an anger management point of view. (It's also a reminder not to talk to anyone in public, ever.)

Secondly, this is not your older brother's Jaguars team. This is the Jaguars that are run by Tom Coughlin, who is such a stickler for discipline that he believes showing up to a meeting on time means you're five minutes late. Fowler is too talented and there is too much invested in him as a player -- on a defense that is projected to break out no less -- for the Jaguars to actually cut him.

But there is a very good chance some team discipline is coming his way, if only for Coughlin and coach Doug Marrone to set an example.

Fowler was released on a $650 bond at 1:43 a.m.