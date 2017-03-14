Darrelle Revis to reportedly appear in court Wednesday for alleged assault

Darrelle Revis is facing an uncertain future both on and off the field. Not only is Revis is a free agent, but he’s also facing multiple felony charges over an incident in Pittsburgh.

Since getting cut by Jets, there has been no news regarding the All-Pro cornerback’s future in the NFL. His legal future, however, will begin getting sorted out Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Revis is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.

Here’s Cimini’s full report:

Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis is due in a Pittsburgh courtroom tomorrow for his first pre-trial hearing. Three witnesses are expected to testify and they will be cross-examined by Revis’ attorney, Robert Del Greco. Revis is charged with four felonies, including two counts of aggravated assault, stemming from his alleged role in a street fight in February. He is currently a free agent.

The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 12, when Revis allegedly knocked out two men after a brief confrontation over a video that one of the men was filming with his cell phone. According to police, Revis tossed away the man’s phone, which led to a verbal argument, which led to a physical confrontation.

Here’s what the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety released Feb. 16:

According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native Darrell[e] Revis, a cornerback in the NFL. He asked if the man was Darrell[e] Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, Revis’ lawyer claimed that Revis was “physically assaulted” and that he “feared for his safety.” Here’s his statement, via CBS Pittsburgh:

Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side [a neighborhood in Pittsburgh] that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.

Revis turned himself into police on Feb. 18.

Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jetspic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017

The Jets were already expected to cut Revis, who experienced a career-worst season in 2016, before the incident. He allowed a 104.2 passer rating when targeted in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. So it came as no shock when they released him on March 1.

He’s yet to latch onto a team, which isn’t surprising. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported back in February, NFL executives around the league won’t be surprised if Revis decides to retire.

Plenty of NFL execs already figured NYJJ inevitable release of Revis would trigger his retirement. He's not one to play on prove-it deal... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 17, 2017 Given his pending legal issues in Pittsburgh, however they turn out, even more wondering if this will be the end for him in the NFL.... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 17, 2017

In Revis’ 10-year career, which he’s spent with the Jets, Buccaneers, and Patriots, he’s been voted first team All-Pro four times. Even if he calls it a career this offseason, he’ll likely be a Hall of Famer.