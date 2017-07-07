David Johnson: There's 'pressure on me' to win Super Bowl for Palmer, Fitzgerald

David Johnson recently revealed that he's hoping to become the third player in NFL history to notch both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. The Cardinals running back also has another lofty goal. He wants to get Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald Super Bowl rings before they retire.

On Thursday, during an interview with The Blitz on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Johnson explained why he's feeling the pressure this year.

"I don't know as far as the team, but for me, I feel like definitely [it's a goal to win for them]," Johnson said, according to NFL.com. "Because Carson, especially Carson and Larry, those two guys have taught me so much in these last two years that helped me so much with the playbook. Learning how to run a route effectively, it's not all about speed, it's also about technique and stuff. So I really want to do it for those guys. Especially since they're such -- not just great athletes, but great people off the field. So I feel like there's a little pressure on me to do as much as I can to get that ring for those two."

That makes sense, but Johnson probably shouldn't feel any pressure. As long as he keeps doing what he's been doing during the past two seasons, he has no reason to be nervous. Johnson is already doing everything in his power to get the Cardinals to the Super Bowl.

Last year, Johnson led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,118. And keep in mind, he missed a significant portion of the final game of the season with an injury. If he hadn't suffered that injury, he likely would've became the first player in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in all 16 games. If the Cardinals could've won a few more games, Johnson would've been a legitimate MVP candidate. The point being, Johnson is already doing everything he can to help Palmer and Fitzgerald ride off into the sunset with rings.

But -- again -- it makes sense why Johnson feels the pressure. After all, Palmer and Fitzgerald, both of whom have never won a Super Bowl, won't be playing for much longer. Both players actually weighed retirement this offseason after a disappointing 7-8-1 season. And neither appear to be committed to playing in 2018.

Here's some good news: Our Will Brinson recently included the Cardinals in his list of teams that can make the playoffs after missing out on postseason action last season.