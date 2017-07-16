David Johnson wants NFL to get closer to having guaranteed deals like NBA, MLB

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said that NFL players need to be "willing to strike" in order to get fully-guaranteed contracts like their counterparts in leagues like the MLB and NBA.

"Oh, 100 percent," Sherman said at the ESPY's. "If we want as the NFL, as a union, to get anything done, players have to be willing to strike. That's the thing that guys need to 100 percent realize. You're going to have to miss games, you're going to have to lose some money if you're willing to make the point, because that's how MLB and NBA got it done. They missed games, they struck, they flexed every bit of power they had, and it was awesome. It worked out for them."

Cardinals running back David Johnson joins Sherman in the idea that the NFL needs to get closer to having guaranteed deals, though he said that because he is young, he still has a lot to learn about the issue. Here's his full quote, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Cardinals RB David Johnson on the difference between NFL and NBA contracts: pic.twitter.com/OkcTVvSMS7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 16, 2017

Johnson isn't just concerned about guaranteed money, though. He's also interested in the running back market in particular. No surprise, given than he is a running back himself.

Cardinals RB David Johnson on running backs like him, Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell changing the way NFL teams value running backs: pic.twitter.com/g97NF5rSGb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 16, 2017

This is the second time this week Johnson has addressed the realities of the running back market. Bell getting paid at a high level would obviously impact Johnson's future earning capacity, as he'll be up for a new deal soon as well. Given the way the league values running backs these days, it seems pretty unlikely that they'll start earning anywhere close to what players at so-called premium positions like quarterback and pass-rusher are getting, but maybe the higher-end players that truly play on all three downs and can make plays not just as a runner, but a receiver, will start seeing a bump in their compensation on their initial post-rookie scale deals.