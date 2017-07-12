DeAngelo Williams explains why he won't play for the one team any RB would love

Former Panthers and Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he'd love to play in 2017 -- preferably in Pittsburgh, or 27 other destinations. But he also made it clear that there were four teams he wanted no part of next season. Williams didn't spill the beans on who those outfits were but now, after a return visit to Schefter's "Know Them From Adam" podcast, we have names.

If you'd like to guess, now's the time to do it. Our colleague Will Brinson did just that ... and he went 1 for 4. Those type of conversion percentages aren't worth bragging about unless you're Brock Osweiler or Roberto Aguayo.

So where would Williams refuse to sign?

1. Carolina. The team that originally drafted Williams in the first round back in 2006 is a no-go because of how he was treated when the two parted ways following the 2014 season.

2. Cleveland. Too much losing made the Browns problematic for a 34-year-old looking to get to the playoffs and hopefully a Super Bowl.

3. Jacksonville. See above.

4. Dallas. The Cowboys are among the best teams in the league, fresh off a 13-3 record and a division title. They return Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and a dominating offensive line. It would seem like the perfect fit for Williams, who enjoyed a similar set up in Pittsburgh. But here's the difference: Williams was a huge 49ers fan growing up and playing for the Cowboys now -- even two decades later -- would be unthinkable.

For now, Williams waits.

"Oh I'm definitely playing football," he told Schefter last week. "I guess you could say I'm waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. Not guess -- you could say that. I'm waiting on a phone call. Whether it's a GM or a head coach, whoever decides they need my services. I'll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes -- not if, but when it comes -- I'll be ready to step up and deliver because that's what they're asking of me when they place that phone call."

If Williams has played his last NFL game he has a fallback plan: Pro wrestling.