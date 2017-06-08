DeMarco Murray sitting out OTAs after surgery, but should be back for camp

The backbone of the Tennessee Titans' exotic smashmouth offense is going to be on the sideline for a bit. The Titans announced Thursday that running back DeMarco Murray had surgery on his hand earlier this week.

"He had a hand surgery, and he should be ready to go," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, per the team's official website. "He wants to work next week, but I'll see. He should be out of the cast Monday, and if not he'll be back for training camp."

Murray told the team site that he sustained the injury during Week 2 of last season.

"It is just an old lingering injury from last year," Murray said. "I thought it would heal, but it didn't heal over the offseason as I expected. It is nothing serious. I'm going to let it heal and get ready for camp."

Murray landed in Tennessee last offseason after a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. He'd struggled during his only year in Philly, but bounced back in a big way last season behind Tennessee's revamped offensive line. He teamed with rookie running back Derrick Henry to run Mularkey's exotic smashmouth system and helped the Titans get back over .500 for the first time since 2011.

Murray turned 29 years old earlier this offseason, but he is still expected to lead the Tennessee backfield in 2017. Any missed time would be to the detriment of the team, but luckily, it sounds like the operation wasn't too serious and shouldn't keep him out for too long.