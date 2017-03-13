DeMarcus Ware calls it a career, announces his retirement from the NFL after 12 years
Ware retires with 138.5 sacks, eighth-most in NFL history and more than any other player since he entered the league
One of the best pass-rushers of his era has decided to call it quits on his NFL career. Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement on Monday.
Ware spent the first nine years of his career in Dallas before moving to Denver, where he finally became a Super Bowl champion. He retires with 138.5 sacks, eighth-most in NFL history and more than any other player since he entered the league in 2005. Just how prolific a sack artist was he? Well ...
It had been rumored in recent weeks that Ware, who turns 35 this summer, might actually return to the Cowboys, who desperately need pass-rush help. Instead, he‘ll hang up his spikes for good. Both of his former teams acknowledged his excellence on Twitter in the wake of the announcement.
One of his former teammates, cornerback Chris Harris, shared his admiration for Ware as well.
One of the best defensive players of his time, Ware presumably has a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame waiting for him a few years down the line.
