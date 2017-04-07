DeMarcus Ware explains why he decided to retire from NFL: 'My body was talking to me'

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement earlier this offseason, a development that came as a minor surprise despite his advancing age. Ware, who turns 35 years old this summer, was rumored to be interested in returning to Dallas, where he started his likely Hall of Fame career, but instead decided to hang up his spikes for good after 12 seasons and 138.5 sacks.

This week, Ware explained to the Denver Post exactly why he decided to walk away from football.

“You start thinking about your quality of life,” he said. “You still have the desire to get out there and play and compete and win championships. But my body was talking to me.”

Noting his recent battles with back issues and his desire to make sure he was physically able to play with his two children as his life moves forward, Ware said, “Football life is pretty short. But your life after football is a long time, and what type of quality do you have?”

Ware battled injuries for the last several seasons of his career. He missed the first three games of his career in 2013, his final year in Dallas, before playing all 16 for the Broncos the following season. Over the last two years, though, he missed 11 games with various neck and back issues, as well as a fractured elbow. He eventually had season-ending back surgery near the end of the 2016 season.

Nevertheless, Ware said he was healthy by the time the start of free agency rolled around, and that he had offers coming in to continue playing.

“It wasn’t about the money anymore,” he said. “It was about a way of life. How do I want to live? Because I knew God gave me 12 years to play this game, and now we’ve cleaned up everything those 12 years have cost my body. Going out here one more year and possibly tearing it up -- is it worth it?”