DeMarcus Ware returns to Dallas to retire as a member of the Cowboys
Ware played the first nine seasons of his NFL career for the Cowboys
Future Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks, and a Super Bowl victory with the Broncos. At the time he decided to call it a career, there were rumors that he might return to the Dallas Cowboys to take a one-day contract and retire as a member of the organization that drafted him and for which he played during his first nine NFL seasons.
On Monday, those rumors became a reality as Ware appeared at a press conference at the Cowboys' new facility, The Star in Frisco, alongside Jerry and Stephen Jones, as well as Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The team also announced via its official Twitter account that Ware did indeed officially retire as a member of the organization.
Ware, the Joneses, and Garrett had much to say about his career in Dallas, as well as his potential future with the team. Per David Helman, who writes for the team's official website:
There are a couple of very interesting tidbits in there, notably that the Cowboys did indeed try to sign Ware this offseason (that was a hot rumor at the start of free agency), and that Ware is now among several former Cowboys willing to work with the team's defensive linemen. (Former Cowboy Leon Lett is the team's assistant defensive line coach.) The Cowboys figure to be heavily interested in defensive linemen in this week's draft, given their struggles rushing the passer since they released Ware three years ago. Having Ware on hand to teach whoever they take, as well as holdovers like DeMarcus Lawrence, David Irving, and others, would no doubt be beneficial to their cause.
