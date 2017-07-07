Demaryius Thomas on Broncos' QB competition: Paxton Lynch is 'lighting it up'

The Broncos have a quarterback problem.

Though they boast one of the league's best defenses, the Broncos aren't a lock for the playoffs due to their lack of a starting-caliber quarterback. There's Trevor Siemian, who surprisingly wound up as the team's starter last year. In 14 starts, Siemian threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and posted an 84.6 passer rating. And then there's Paxton Lynch, the Broncos' first-round pick a year ago who saw limited action (two starts) and struggled when he did play (79. 2 passer rating). One of those two quarterbacks will wind up as the Broncos' starter in 2017 as they try to rebound from a playoff-less season.

On Friday, Broncos star receiver Demaryius Thomas weighed in on the competition. In the process, he offered some high praise for Lynch.

"Trevor's been speaking up more than Paxton," Thomas said. "Paxton's still young and Trevor played a lot more last year. They both had their ups and down days. Trevor's been pretty cool the whole time. Everybody has their days. The first couple weeks, you see Paxton, people are talking about it, but then then last couple of weeks where he was just out there lighting it up. It was like 'Woah, where did that come from?'"

Demaryius Thomas on QB competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. #9sportspic.twitter.com/Vb7Y6VIZab — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 7, 2017

If there's one quarterback to get excited about, it's Lynch. He's the one with actual upside.

Without being overly critical of Siemian -- he already exceeded all expectations by winning the starting job last summer -- he's likely not the long-term solution at quarterback in Denver. He already got his chance and he put forth a fairly below-average performance. That's not entirely on him (his offensive line play wasn't great), but we've seen what Siemian can do over the course of 14 games and it wasn't good enough for the Broncos, a team that should have Super Bowl aspirations, but went 9-7 instead.

There's no guarantee that Lynch will be better, of course, but he does at least feature some upside. That's why the Broncos made him the 26th overall pick a year ago. He didn't really show anything positive in his three games last season -- completing 59.0 percent of his passes, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt, and throwing two touchdowns and one interception -- but Lynch was always considered more of a developmental, raw prospect who needed time before he was ready to step in.

Here's the good news for the Broncos: They only need marginally better quarterback play to be in the running for a playoff spot and given how badly their quarterbacks have been the past two seasons, that's a pretty manageable request. Just be better than terrible!

But the Broncos do need Lynch to be ready now. If he's not good enough to beat out Siemian, who should really be a backup in the league, then well, let's just say that's not the best sign for his long-term prospects.

Anyway, Thomas won't be making the final decision on the quarterback competition, but he did reveal when he hopes a victor will be announced.

Demaryius Thomas said he'd like QB competition decided "about a week and a half into camp. Before we go to San Francisco." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 7, 2017

The Broncos play the 49ers in a Week 2 preseason game on Aug. 19.