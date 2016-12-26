Derek Carr reportedly out 6-8 weeks, door possibly open for a Super Bowl return

In the hours after Derek Carr suffered a broken right fibula in Oakland's 33-25 win over the Colts on Saturday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio wasn't willing to speculate when Carr might be able to return.

Two days later, it appears we now have a timetable. According to ESPN.com, the Raiders quarterback is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday. After that Carr is expected to spend 6-8 weeks in recovery.

Although that timetable likely means that Carr's season is over, the recovery window does seem to suggest that there's a small chance that the Raiders quarterback could return this season if Oakland can somehow make it to the Super Bowl.

This year's game is being played on Feb. 5, which will be six weeks and one day after Carr suffered his injury. Obviously, the big catch here is that the Raiders would have to be in the Super Bowl for there to be even a small chance of this happening, which means Matt McGloin is going to have to lead them there.

The Raiders backup quarterback only threw a total of three passes after Carr went down injured with roughly 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter against Indianapolis. McGloin finished the game 2 of 3 for 29 yards.

Even if McGloin plays perfect football, Del Rio knows that things are going to be tough without Carr.

"It obviously is a blow," Del Rio said of Carr's injury, via ESPN.com. "That's what teams do; teams have to find a way to pick up and move on. We'll rally around the next guy as best we can. That's what you do. It will be incumbent on the offensive line and the backs to do more. The defense to do more. The special teams to do more. As a team, pick it up and do more to fill in. Obviously, it's a big setback."

As for Carr, he sounds pretty optimistic that he can make a quick recovery.

"Thank you to everyone that has been praying for me!" Carr tweeted out on Saturday. "Things happen in life that we don't always understand, BUT I do KNOW this. I serve a God that loves me and that is the ultimate healer! I am not worried one bit. I will bounce back and be on my feet in no time!"

McGloin, who's been in Oakland since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013, will get his first of the season on Sunday in Denver. If the McGloin can pick up a win there, that would get the Raiders one-third of the way to the Super Bowl. A win over the Broncos would guarantee the Raiders a first-round bye in the playoffs.

However, if the Raiders lose and the Chiefs win on Sunday (vs. the Chargers), the Oakland will be playing on wild-card weekend.