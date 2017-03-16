Derek Carr turns 49ers fan into a Raiders fan after helping him on side of road

It’s never fun to run out of gas on the side of the road -- unless an NFL quarterback spots you, pulls over, and gives you a ride to the gas station, which is exactly what happened to Ron Reeser. On Tuesday, Reeser was rescued by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

In a note to KTVU’s Frank Somerville, Reeser explained that he was about to walk to a gas station after his car ran out of gas. That’s when Carr pulled up and asked him if everything was OK. After Reeser told Carr what happened, Carr offered to give him a ride to the gas station.

I’ll let Reeser explain what happened next, via KTVU:

We introduce ourselves and start exchanging convo as he drives off. He asks me what I do for a living so we start talking about music. I ask him what he does and he says I play football and is heavily into God and wants to become a pastor someday when he retires. We pull up to the gas station I fill up the can, hop back in his truck and I ask him what position he plays. He says, “I’m a quarterback.” “What string” I ask. “1st string” he says. So I ask him what his favorite team is and he replies, “Well I’m a little biased cause I play for the Raiders...” I pause for a second and say no s---, what’s your name... “Derek Carr...” At this point I was a little speechless, and couldn’t believe the situation I was in, let alone someone like him was that generous.

Reeser went on to say the two prayed together before Carr departed:

We pulled up to my car, I shook his hand, exchanged contact info and thanked him for his help. He paused and asked me, “is there anything you’d like to pray for before I go?’ I grew up catholic and couldn’t pass at the opportunity, so I mentioned 3 things. He replied “Can I pray for you?” He placed his right hand on my left shoulder and we said a prayer together...

After, the two also exchanged tweets:

thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you've restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless#payitforward — RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017 God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017

Now, the Raiders might’ve just gained a new fan.

“I’ve grown up a Niners fan,” Reeser told All22.com. “But the last year was pretty tough, and after my experience with Derek, I just may become a Raiders fan now.”

It’s been a good few weeks for Carr. On Thursday, the Raiders reportedly signed Jared Cook to a contract, which gives Carr yet another weapon on an already loaded offense. Last week, he destroyed his nephew with a ping pong ball. And last month, he apparently told one of his teammates that he’s “almost 100 percent.” In 2016, Carr was in the middle of an MVP caliber season before he broke his fibula in late December.

So, Reeser is picking a good time to become a Raiders fan. This past season, Carr helped the franchise earn its first playoff berth since 2002. Meanwhile, the 49ers might be forced to start Brian Hoyer at quarterback.

Tough choice.