DeSean Jackson reportedly drawing interest from the Cowboys, Patriots

If the Washington Redskins can’t reach a deal with DeSean Jackson by 4 p.m. ET Thursday, which isn’t likely, that means the 30-year-old receiver will hit free agency for the first time since 2014.

Although he’s not technically a free agent yet, it seems that Jackson is already a hot commodity. According to the Washington Post, the Cowboys and Patriots have both expressed interest in the speedy wide receiver.

Jackson landing in New England might seem like an odd matching until you realize that the Patriots are clearly interested in beefing up their receiving corps. The Patriots reportedly tried to land Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks over the weekend, but they were shot down because their offer wasn’t good enough.

On the Cowboys’ end, they’ll be looking for someone to replace Terrance Williams, who becomes a free agent on Thursday. Although the Cowboys have already expressed interest in Rams receiver Kenny Britt, they’d probably take Jackson over the Rams receiver if they could land him at the right price.

Jackson had 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdown catches last season. Pairing Jackson with Dez Bryant in Dallas would probably cause nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators (It could also cause nightmares for the Cowboys if they get crazy with their sideline antics).

Now, just because the Patriots and Cowboys are interested in Jackson doesn’t mean they’ll land him. The Buccaneers and Eagles are also interested and one of those two teams might be inclined to pay Jackson closer to what he’s asking for. According to ESPN.com, it’s believed that Jackson will request $10 million to $12 million per year from his new team.

Jackson is already on the radar of Jameis Winston, who said in February that he definitely wants the Washington receiver to sign with Tampa Bay.

“I’ve met him before, and we want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here,” Winston said. “I think he would be a great asset to our team. Me growing up an Eagles fan, seeing what he did for the Eagles and back in his Cal days and even with the Redskins, I would love to have DeSean.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Jackson will end up in Tampa. Philly is also a possible landing spot. The Washington receiver has made it clear that he’d re-sign in Philadelphia for the right price.

Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in 2008 and spent six seasons with the team before being cut by then-coach Chip Kelly following the 2013 season.