DeSean Jackson reportedly to sign with the Buccaneers

The Bucs need a playmaker and Jackson certainly fits the bill

The Redskins let Pierre Garcon walk and it appears that DeSean Jackson might not be far behind. The do-it-all playmaker is expected to sign a lucrative deal with the Buccaneers once free agency begins, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. No word on how lucrative the deal will be.

The development comes a day after the 49ers and Garcon reportedly agreed to a contract that will pay him $16 million in the first year . It also means that if the Redskins can’t make a late push to keep Jackson, they will be down two starting wide receivers and quite possibly their franchise quarterback.

For now, that leaves Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant, Maurice Harris, Josh Doctson and Reggie Diggs to pick up the pieces at wide receiver, though the depth chart will certainly change in the coming weeks and months.

For the Buccaneers, they’ll have one of the best deep threats in the game to play alongside Mike Evans, a former first-round pick who ranked sixth in total value among all wideouts last season, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics. (Jackson ranked 12th.) There’s also tight end Cameron Brate (seventh in total value among TEs). If Tampa Bay can add a dynamic backfield weapon like, say, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (we have the Bucs taking him with the 19th pick in our latest mock draft ), Jameis Winston’s life suddenly gets immeasurably easier.

The Bucs, whose offense ranked 18th last season, are in the market for game-changers, and Jackson checks all the boxes.

