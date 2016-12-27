DeSean Jackson wants to return to Philly, according to one Eagles player

Get ready for an offseason filled with rumors of DeSean Jackson's potential return to Philadelphia. Jackson, released by Chip Kelly in Philadelphia after the 2013 season, is in his final season of his contract with the Redskins, which means Sunday's game against the Giants could be his final game with Washington. The Redskins face a must-win.

According to Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Jackson wants to return to the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2008. How does Graham know? Jackson apparently told him.

"I'm excited because he should have never left," Graham told Breakfast on Broad on TCN Philly. "Everybody knows that DeSean, yes things were happening when he was here, but he's a good guy. I used to be with him all the time and I know his family all the time. And I'm just happy because I kind of knew already.

"I talked to him when [Eagles head coach] Doug [Pederson] got hired [last January] and he was like, 'Tell coach, come get me.' That type of stuff. We have fun during the season. He was like, 'BG, I'll be back.' Just little fun. But now that's it official -- as far as the season about to be over -- I think you'll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. ... It's an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back."

Graham certainly doesn't lack confidence. He definitely seems to feel strongly about Jackson's chances of returning. It's worth pointing out, though, that Graham didn't mean "official" as in it's already a done deal.

"Official, as far as the end of the season, now we're really gonna see," Graham said. "It's officially about to be over, the season is about to be over. ... I'm saying the season is officially over and now we're really gonna see."

This isn't the first time we're hearing about Jackson's hypothetical reunion with the Eagles. Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles would most likely pursue Jackson in free agency.

So, here's why the move would make sense: The Eagles' receiving core is awful and Jackson is still a top receiver due to his game-changing speed. This season, Jackson has hauled in 54 passes for 971 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 18 yards per reception (the second-highest average among all receivers).

Meanwhile, the Eagles' leading receiver is Jordan Matthews, who's posted a decent stat line this year (73 receptions, 804 yards, three touchdowns). But he isn't a No. 1 receiver, as he (and the rest of the group) has consistently struggled with drops. According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews has dropped seven passes this year -- tied for the 10th most.

In the end, it'll come down to money, obviously. Jackson turned 30 earlier this month, so this could be his last chance to land a big pay day.