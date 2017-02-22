Deshaun Watson jokingly tells Cowboys to trade Dak, Romo to Browns and draft him

In Clemson’s incredible come-from-behind win over Alabama in the national championship game, Deshaun Watson displayed the kind of poise that’ll be needed in the NFL. Over the course of his entire college career, he demonstrated skills that could translate to the next level.

More recently, Watson showed off another important trait: creativity.

On Monday, Watson was in Fort Worth, Texas, to accept an award at the Davey O’Brien awards ceremony. During his speech -- with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in the crowd -- Watson made a public plea for the Cowboys to draft him. Yes, he’s well aware that the Cowboys already have two quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, but that’s OK, because he has a plan.

“I like being back in Fort Worth, Texas. I told you I would be back here. I told coach Garrett if I’m back here, you have to draft me,” Watson told the audience, via the Star-Telegram. “I know there are a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans. Tony Romo is healthy. Dak, I’m a huge fan. Love that man. Had the privilege to get to know him this year. He’s been successful.

“I did my part, you have to do your part.”

Of course, he was joking. After getting serious for a moment, Watson then revealed the second stage of his plan.

“The Browns do need a quarterback,” Watson said. “You can trade both of them ( Prescott and Romo). They need two.”

You can watch Watson’s speech below, via the Star-Telegram:

So, clearly, the Cowboys aren’t in the market for another quarterback considering they’re already in the process of trying to dump Romo. Furthermore, there’s a decent chance Watson won’t make it to the Cowboys, who own the No. 28 pick in the first round.

In Ryan Wilson’s most recent mock draft, he had the Jets taking Watson at No. 6. In Dane Brugler’s latest mock, Watson went to the Bills at No. 10. And Rob Rang recently had Watson going to the Jets at No. 6. So, don’t expect Watson to last until late in the first round.

The point being, Watson isn’t going to be on the Cowboys’ roster. But hey, I’m sure it was fun for Watson to dream about playing behind that offensive line and for a team that might be the favorites to win the NFC next year.