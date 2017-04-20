DeShone Kizer on his potential: Imagine Tom Brady's intellect, Cam Newton's body

It takes a certain kind of attitude to get to the point where you are on the verge of becoming an NFL player. You have to be an incredible athlete, obviously, but in order to experience success, you also have to be incredibly confident in your abilities.

It's safe to say Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer has that confidence. In discussing his qualifications to play in the NFL, Kizer told USA Today about his work ethic, his physical tools, and his ability to think the game. He did not hold back:

"Name a college quarterback who goes into the gameplan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches. No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can't throw an out route the way I can. No one else can do what I can do. And I've truly figured out in this process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking Brady's intellect and Brady's preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton's body. Why can't I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That's what's driving me now."

Tom Brady's intellect and Cam Newton's body, huh? At least he's not setting the bar too high for himself.

For what it's worth, Kizer claims his words were taken out of context.

Sheesh😳 Way out of context... but alright https://t.co/6zGztV08Bu — DeShone Kizer (@DKizer_14) April 20, 2017

I'm not sure what additional context would paint those words in any different light, but that is the claim he made. Kizer is considered a probable early-round pick in next week's draft, and a possible first-rounder. If he's really a combination of Tom Brady and Cam Newton, he should probably go No. 1, but that honor looks like it's going to be reserved for somebody else.