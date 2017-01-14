Despite report, Bill O'Brien says he will definitely coach Texans next season
O'Brien has led the Texans to a 9-7 record in each of his three seasons with the team
Yes, the Texans won their division and qualified for the playoffs, and yes, they did it with Brock Osweiler under center for all but one game, but as recently as seven days ago, PFT reported that coach Bill O'Brien might not return for the 2017 season -- and it would be his decision to leave because of friction with general manager Rick Smith.
But on Saturday morning, hours before the Texans face the Patriots in an AFC divisional-round matchup, O'Brien said he will definitely be the Texans' coach in 2017, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, who adds that O'Brien will further address the issue after the Patriots game.
O'Brien's contract stipulates that he has control over who plays while Smith has control over the roster. O'Brien's currently in the third year of a five-year deal while Smith signed a four-year extension before the season.
The Texans have gone 9-7 in each of his three seasons in Houston, and the team has made the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Before his arrival in 2013, the Texans went 2-14.
