Despite Twitter call-out, Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates are good friends

The Steelers already had one of the league's most explosive offenses when the team used its 2017 second-round pick on USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. And while the news was widely praised by fans, there's also the stark reality that the addition Smith-Schuster would come at a cost: a Steelers wide receiver currently on the roster would probably lose his job.

Presumably, it's why Martavis Bryant, who was suspended for the 2016 season but is a game-changing talent when he's on the field, tweeted (and deleted) this shortly after Smith-Schuster was drafted.

"LOL. That's Sammie Coates' replacement not [mine]; take it how you want to I am back."

Coates, a 2015 third-round pick who struggled with injuries last season after a strong start, seemed to take Bryant's remarks in stride.

Bryant then tweeted (and again deleted): "It's a business so I treat it like that."

Turns out, Bryant and Coates are close. They're also professional athletes who are, by nature, extremely competitive.

"Nah, it was just a little friendly competition," Bryant said last week, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "He's still my brother. So we just did it out of love for each other."

Veteran Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey added, "They joke around -- they actually are the closest dudes on the team. It's the brotherly thing. I'm going to take a jab at you, you take a jab at me."

The Steelers actually drafted Coates because they knew Bryant, a 2014 fourth-round pick, was facing a four-game suspension to start the 2015 season. Both players are dynamic deep threats who play the same position. Which means that the competition should only intensify in the coming weeks and months.

As it stands, Antonio Brown is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver, and if Bryant can stay out of trouble, he'll earn the No. 2 job because he's able to do things like this:

Martavis Bryant is making up for lost time FAST.

88-yard screen pass to the HOUSE!

Are you kidding me?!? #AZvsPIT http://t.co/6Z3f9eARLc — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2015

Coates, meanwhile, will be healthy, something he couldn't say after the first month of the 2016 season. But those first five games, before he was injured? My word. In each game, Coates had at least one reception of more than 40 yards, and his best effort came in Week 5 against the Jets, when he had a 72-yard touchdown and finished with six catches for 139 yards and two scores. That was also the same game he suffered two broken fingers. For an idea of how that affected his production, consider this: For the rest of the regular season, Coates had a whopping two receptions for 14 yards.

There's also slot receiver Eli Rogers and, of course, Smith-Schuster, who has drawn comparisons to Anquan Boldin.

Put another way: These are great problems to have if you're the Steelers, but as the old saying goes, there's only ball to go around.

"Everybody wants to play, everybody has an ego, but they also understand if I don't help you and if I'm not ready then we won't be good at all," Heyward-Bey explained. "The good thing I like about our group is nobody is being selfish. Everybody is coachable."