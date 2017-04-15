Devin McCourty hopes the Patriots are interested in his twin, Jason McCourty

On Thursday, the Titans released cornerback Jason McCourty. It didn't take long for McCourty to be connected to the Patriots given his twin brother, Devin McCourty, is a defensive back for New England. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots were previously interested in trading for Jason.

On Friday, Devin weighed in on the matter, saying he hopes the Patriots are interested in his brother.

"I thought he took the high road in a situation that kind of wasn't great for him -- a situation that could have been handled a lot earlier," McCourty told reporters, per NESN. "I think for him now, he's in a different type of position. I'm excited for him. I was hoping he would be out of Tennessee a couple years ago just to experience something different. I think obviously now everyone is saying, 'He's going to come here, he should come here.' But you never know. I hope we're interested in him.

"Like I've said before, we've loved to play together. But I think first and foremost, he has to do what's kind of right for his family and where he could actually play and be out there playing. He's not at the point in his career where he just wants to sit on the bench. He wants to get a chance to get out there and compete. I'm excited for him. It's a little bit of the unknown, but he's my brother, he should do all right. He should just tell people he's related to me."

Devin added, however, that Bill Belichick definitely does not consult with him when it comes to signing free agents.

"Bill doesn't listen to me," McCourty said. "If he did listen to me, I would definitely shoot him a text message and tell him, 'I don't know if he heard the news, but Jason McCourty is a free agent.' He'll listen to me sometimes about my opinion on the deep middle, but scouting players, he stays away from me. But I usually have a good thing with the Rutgers guys, so you never know."

It's worth noting that the Patriots' roster already includes two top cornerbacks in Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore. But there's a chance Butler could be on another team by the time the season rolls around. He hasn't signed his first-round tender and the Saints have shown considerable interest. If Butler departs New England, the Patriots would be in need of an additional corner.

McCourty, 29, allowed an 83.8 passer rating in coverage this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.