Dez Bryant has seen your 'Dez caught it' tweets and he finds them funny
Two years later, people are still arguing over the Dez Bryant catch (or non-catch) vs. Packers
Two years and two days ago, Dez Bryant caught a football. He leaped over the top of Sam Shields, snatched the ball out of the air, took a couple steps, and reached for the goal line on his way to the ground. When he reached, the ball slammed into the ground and moved just slightly within his left hand.
Because of that slight movement, Packers coach Mike McCarthy threw his challenge flag and referee Gene Steratore overturned the call, saying the pass was incomplete. It remains fairly incomprehensible to many people to this day.
Still... #DezCaughtItpic.twitter.com/X6nuwKc8Wo— DemBoyzNation (@DemBoyzNation) January 12, 2017
You'll notice the hash tag in that tweet, #DezCaughtIt. It's become fairly popular over the last couple years. Search for it on Twitter and you'll get a ton of results.
Dez, by the way, has seen all the tweets. All of 'em.
"Still to this day [fans] be like, 'It's January blah, blah, blah, 2017, 3:29 p.m. and I just want the world to know that Dez Bryant still caught it,'" Bryant said, per the Dallas Morning News. "It's funny."
With the Cowboys and Packers set to meet in the divisional round yet again, we're sure to hear about this play a few thousand more times before the weekend is over. As Bryant said, we'll be hearing about it for far longer than that.
"That's going to last forever," he said. "They're never going to forget it."
He's right about that.
