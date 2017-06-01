Dez Bryant isn't wasting time on what Josh Norman says about him

Dez Bryant and Josh Norman have a history. Last Thanksgiving, the Cowboys wide receiver and Redskins cornerback spent three hours going after each other on the field, and afterward, Bryant explained that he felt bad for Norman for not being able to back up all the smack-talk in the days leading up to the game.

"He just be talkin', man," Bryant told reporters at the time. "It's stupid. It's really stupid. He's just not about that life. He's not. He's not about that life -- not at all. It's to the point where I might just leave him alone. But after this week I've got to put film out -- how I done him. After that, I'll leave him alone."

So that happened. Then, last week, the feud was renewed when Norman, in an interview with BleacherReport.com's Tyler Dunne, explained Bryant thusly: "That's a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, '13, '14. Maybe '14. Now? He's a guy. ... He doesn't 'wow' you. For me, he don't. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he'll bully them. But you can't bully a bully. You know what I'm saying? That's why his game doesn't resonate to me."

Just to recap: This is Norman trying to cover Bryant in that game last season.

Oh God, no. Norman tied in absolute knots by Dez pic.twitter.com/NHxkc6aNcx — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 24, 2016

And while that is a single play, it's also hard to make the case -- with a straight face, anyway -- that Bryant doesn't "wow" you. (Bryant finished the afternoon with five catches for 72 yards.)

Given Norman's comments, certainly Bryant must have a rebuttal, right?

"No, no, no, no. Why would I respond to that? He'll see me when he sees me," Bryant said, via ESPN. "When I line up against him, we're going to go at it. That's what it is. I don't have no words to say to him. … There's no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs."

In case you're wondering: The Redskins host the Cowboys on Oct. 29 and Washington comes to Dallas a month later, on Nov. 30.