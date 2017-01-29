Dez Bryant says more Giants should have Odell Beckham's passion

Their teams may be rivals, but Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham have each other's backs. Beckham was the subject of some intense criticism throughout this season as he had issues with both dropped passes and emotional outbursts both on the field and in the locker room. Dez, though, thinks the criticism is misguided and that more members of the Giants should mimic Beckham's passion for the game.

"Whenever something doesn't go right, as far as a team loss, y'all don't like his actions, and all it is, is just him wanting to win the game," Bryant told ESPN.com. "If more people were like that on his team, maybe they would do something special."

Dez is no stranger to criticism that he's too emotional on the field (he's often demonized for yelling on the sideline, even when audio of his "outbursts" confirms that he's merely trying to inspire teammates to play better) and that his emotions undermine his talent. It seems clear that he sees Beckham as a bit of a kindred spirit in that sense -- someone that, like him, is just misunderstood.

"He's a talent that a lot of people wouldn't be able to understand," Dez said. "You want to criticize him. You want to talk about him because you just don't understand him -- his whole mindset, the way he goes about his game. He's a hell of a football player. He's a great football player."

The wideout duo will be teammates this Sunday evening as they represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl, and though the game is almost never actually competitive, it should be extremely difficult for AFC corners to deal with them both on the field at the same time. .