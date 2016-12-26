Did the Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk score with too much time left against the Steelers?

Seventy-eight seconds before Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers mounted their AFC North-clinching drive, the Ravens had just put the finishing touches on 14-play, 75-yard drive of their own that culminated with fullback Kyle Juszczyk treading defenders on the way to the end zone on one of the best 10-yard runs you'll ever see.

No, Juszczyk should not have stopped at the 1. A TD from the 1 is a lot harder than a FG. And... — Aaron Schatz 🏈📎 (@FO_ASchatz) December 26, 2016

Turns out, with hindsight being what it is, some folks wondered if it made for sense for Juszczyk to fall down at the 1-yard line instead of scoring, allowing the Ravens to take more time off the clock in the process. Keep in mind, the Ravens trailed 24-20 and a field goal in that situation would do them no good.

"If you're saying we should have sat on the ball and then kept our fingers crossed to score later, I would say that's not a strategy I've seen attempted too often," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game, according to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "They had a lot of time left on the clock, and it's our job to get them stopped. It's our job to get them stopped. That's what we didn't get done."

Harbaugh wasn't alone in his thinking.

And keep on goin'.@Ravens TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsPIThttps://t.co/rTymGucaxi — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016 Most offenses will go conservative down 3 with 1:00 to go. Most likely scenario after that TD was a PIT FG to tie. — Aaron Schatz 🏈📎 (@FO_ASchatz) December 26, 2016 A tie that sends you to overtime is a lot better than stopping at the 1, and never scoring the TD, and losing. — Aaron Schatz 🏈📎 (@FO_ASchatz) December 26, 2016

And here's the guy who was fired by the Ravens back in 2008 and replaced by Harbaugh:

Please stop w. the kyle juszczyk should have fallen at the 1. Hindsight is 20/20 but don't be stupid. Down 4, score when you can. Period. — Brian Billick (@CoachBillick) December 26, 2016

"After we scored, in my mind, we have the best defense in the NFL, so it's a wrap," Juszczyk explained. "I thought they're going to go out there and make a stop."

The issue isn't Juszczyk, of course. It is, as Harbaugh notes, the Ravens' defense not showing up on the final drive, or the two that preceded it. After Ben Roethlisberger threw two third-quarter interceptions that helped Baltimore take a 10-point lead, the Steelers' offense scored 21 points in the final 11:30.

Officially, the Ravens came into the game with the league's No. 2 defense, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, but you wouldn't have known it to watch them over the final quarter.

And now, at 8-7, their season is over while the Steelers are division champs and locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC.