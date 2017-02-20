Divorce papers allege Emmanuel Sanders lied to Broncos about skipping practice

Emmanuel Sanders’ wife, Gabriella, filed for divorce from the Broncos wideout back in October. Pregnant at the time of the original filing, Gabriella Sanders stated “the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” per TMZ Sports, but there was little information beyond that.

In new documents obtained by TMZ, more information has come to light. Gabriella Sanders alleged in the documents that Sanders lied to the Broncos about his reason for missing practice in November when he said he was going to see the birth of his child. Sanders was instead “out partying,” his wife claims.

The documents also claim that Sanders spent “thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriends and wasting the community estate, even purchasing a vehicle for one of his illicit affairs,” and his wife says that due to his actions there is zero chance of reconciliation.

TMZ’s report stated that it had reached out to Sanders for comment but had not yet heard back. The Broncos also declined a request for comment from the Denver Post.

The details of Sanders’ personal life are none of the NFL’s business. What he does within or outside the bounds of his marriage is not something that affects his status in the league, so long as his activities remain legal. The bit about him lying about the reason he missed a practice, though, could potentially lead to some sort of discipline from the team or the league if it is proven correct.

He has $6.75 million in guaranteed salary coming his way this season and another $6.9 million in 2018 salary due to become fully guaranteed on March 14. If something doesn’t happen with Sanders’ situation with the team between now and then, it would seem like they’re just going to handle the matter internally and keep moving forward with him on the roster.