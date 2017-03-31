Dolphins cut ties with Dion Jordan, the third overall pick from the 2013 NFL Draft

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins have finally given up on Dion Jordan.

The troubled defensive end, who was suspended for nearly half his career in Miami, was released on Friday. In four years with the team, Jordan only played in a total of 26 games, making him one of the biggest first-round busts in recent memory.

Coming out of Oregon, Jordan played in all 16 games as a rookie with the Dolphins, but things slowly began to unravel after that. Just before the start of his second season, the NFL suspended him four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy.

Dion Jordan is out in Miami. USATSI

After serving two games of his suspension in 2014, Jordan was hit with another violation and forced to sit out an addition two games, which caused him to miss six games total that season.

Things didn’t get any better in 2015 later as Jordan was hit with a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy again. The defensive end was reinstated in July 2016 , but he didn’t play at all last season because he was battling a knee injury.

In all, Jordan was suspended (22) for almost as many games as he actually played in (26) during his four seasons with the Dolphins. With a track record like that, Jordan will likely go down with Tony Mandarich, Vernon Gholston, Charles Rogers and Trent Richardson as the biggest non-quarterback draft busts in NFL history.

With Jordan’s release, the 2013 NFL Draft is slowing making its case as the worst draft of all-time. After four years, only four of the draft’s top-12 picks are still with the team that drafted them. Also, the top 17 picks have only combined to make a total of two Pro Bowls in four years.