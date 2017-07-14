Dolphins reportedly still haven't made an extension offer to Jarvis Landry

In the history of the National Football League, no player has caught more passes during his first three seasons than Miami Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry. Sure, Landry plays in the most pass-happy era football has ever seen, but that's still a pretty impressive tidbit.

Despite his impressive work through the early part of his career, the Dolphins have still yet to open talks with Landry on a contract extension, according to the Miami Herald.

With two weeks before training camp, there's nothing percolating on the Jarvis Landry contract front at the moment. Miami still hasn't made an offer to extend his deal beyond this season, although it's certainly possible that could change in the coming weeks. Landry has said he won't negotiate once the regular season starts. If the Dolphins and Landry don't strike a deal, Landry is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, though the Dolphins can keep him from going anywhere by placing the franchise tag on him next February or March. That would pay Landry upwards toward $15 million.

Landry, a second-round pick during the 2014 draft, is headed into the final year of his rookie contract -- a deal that has paid him $2,782,638 so far and on which he will make $893,852 in 2017.

He will, however, count against the cap for just over $1.1 million due to the allocation of his signing bonus. As the Herald mentioned, the Dolphins can retain Landry on the franchise tag next season, meaning they can get two years of his services for around $16.1 million. That's well below market rate for a receiver of his caliber. Even if the Dolphins were to franchise him for a second season, the Dolphins would end up paying him around $34 million over three years, which is still below market rate.

Going that route means potentially losing him after those three years, though. It also means potentially giving him far more guaranteed money if you plan to eventually re-sign him. Franchise tag contracts are all guaranteed money, while contract extensions for even the best receivers in the league (players who are a tier above Landry in terms of their impact on the field) contain guarantee figures somewhere in the 40 to 70 percent range.

Complicating all of this is the Dolphins' salary-cap situation. They have a lot of big-money deals on their books, for players ranging from Ndamukong Suh and Ryan Tannehill to Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones to Kenny Stills, Byron Maxwell and Mike Pouncey. It's not a surprise that negotiations with Landry would be difficult, but apparently they're not happening at all. That is certainly a bit of a surprise.