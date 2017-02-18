Dolphins sign Cameron Wake to a two-year extension reportedly worth $19 million

Cameron Wake was just rewarded for his successful bounce-back campaign.

The Dolphins announced Saturday that they signed Wake to a two-year extension, which means Wake is under contract through the 2018 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $19 million with $11 million in guarantees.

If this extension sounds familiar, it’s because Wake signed a different two-year extension in May. So, this move appears to be entirely about rewarding Wake for his awesome recovery from a serious injury.

Impressively, he registered 11.5 sacks in 2016, just a season removed from an Achilles tear that could have ended his career. He was Pro Football Focus’ third-highest graded 4-3 defensive end and the most productive pass rusher of his position group. So yes, he played a substantial role in the Dolphins’ playoff season and could have won Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

Wake, 35, has been with the Dolphins since 2009, accumulating 81.5 sacks in his career. Only one player, DeMarcus Ware, has more sacks in that span.