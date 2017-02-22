Dolphins sign Dan Marino and Bob Griese to active roster in strange celebration

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins signed six players to their active roster. Two of those players are Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, neither of them will be able to play in September.

In a strange celebratory move, the Dolphins added Dan Marino, Bob Griese, Nat Moore, Larry Little, Kim Bokamper and Sam Madison to their active roster for 24 hours.

It's official! I'm back on the @MiamiDolphins active team roster for the day with some of my former teammates. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ErNmECcpYR — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) February 22, 2017

This is a very sexy depth chart:

A few familiar names return to the roster... pic.twitter.com/iy7LwQfWgO — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 22, 2017

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that depth chart will look a tad different Thursday.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. As the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad wrote, “The Dolphins said they added the players to the active roster for 24 hours to emphasize the bond between the organization and the team’s alumni.”

In his story, Schad also reported that Marino joked about being a free agent for the past 16 years, and executive VP Mike Tannenbaum cracked a joke about how Marino might have better knees than Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Like I said -- weird.