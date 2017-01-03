Dolphins teammates defend Ndamukong Suh against 'dirty player' label

LeGarrette Blount is not a big Ndamukong Suh fan. This was made crystal clear during the Week 17 Patriots-Dolphins game, and immediately afterwards when Blount spoke frankly about his disdain for the defensive lineman.

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZpic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

"You know, there's not many guys in the league that like that guy," Blount said. "I don't even know if it's a lot of guys on that team that like him. [Suh's] a dirty player. He's always been a dirty player. He's gonna always be a dirty player. There's no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when (he's) doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there's something to be said about it. But all in all, he got his ass beat. They lost. He went in the locker after the game. We good."

To Blount's point about whether Suh's teammates like him, well, we now have an answer.

"He's an amazing player," Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said, via the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley. "One of the best D-tackles in football. So I guess if dirty goes with that, I guess he can live with it."

Left tackle Branden Albert added: "The only opinions that matter are the people that's in the locker room. I feel like if you ask anybody in the locker room about him, he's a good guy. ... A man's dominating a grown man, I don't know if that's dirty. He's just got that much power. I don't see him doing anything. I see him dominating. That's the only thing I can say -- he's a dominating force."

Opinions may differ on who was dominating whom. Here's former Patriots player Matt Chatham:

#Dolphins DL Suh fired up, pointing at #Patriots OL...so NE runs right at him for an untouched Blount touchdown. 😏 pic.twitter.com/c64Ng36gTh — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 1, 2017

Either way, Suh has the full support of not only his teammates, but his coach too.

"Since I've been here, Suh's done everything right," said Adam Gase. "He's played hard. He's tried to do everything he can do to help our defense play well. It's hard for me to comment on something that I wasn't really sure what [Blount] was talking about or what incident he was talking about. I can't say. I don't really understand what he was getting at there."

The Patriots and Dolphins could meet for a third time this season if Miami can beat Pittsburgh in Sunday's wild-card matchup.