Donald Trump doesn't mention Tom Brady in speech during Patriots' White House visit

If Donald Trump and Tom Brady are really best friends , Trump has an awkward way of showing it.

During the Patriots' visit to the White House on Wednesday, Trump managed to completely snub Brady by not mentioning the quarterback's name a single time during his 10-minute congratulatory speech to the team.

Now, you could try and argue that maybe Trump didn't do this on purpose, but you'll have a hard time winning that argument. When you're congratulating a team for pulling off the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history, you almost have to go out of your way not to mention the man who threw for 466 yards, three touchdowns and eventually won the game's MVP award.

Everyone on Twitter seemed to think it was a little weird that Trump didn't mention Brady.

How awkward is it if your Trump congratulating all those patriots players for their Super Bowl win But don't mention Tom Brady once . — Mani (@Cashhmani) April 19, 2017

For the record, Trump mentioned players like Marcus Cannon, Malcolm Mitchell and Nate Ebner; however, there was no mention of Brady. If you're thinking that maybe Trump just decided to not mention any of the players who skipped out on the White House visit, that doesn't seem to be the case because Danny Amendola -- who wasn't in attendance -- got a shout-out during the speech.

Trump shouts out Danny Amendola, who wasn't at White House, and says, "Where's Danny?" Edelman doesn't help POTUS. pic.twitter.com/skkQDXMlMx — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 19, 2017

If Trump did snub Brady on purpose, it's possible that the president was slightly upset at Brady's decision not to attend the White House ceremony . Just hours before the event on Wednesday, Brady announced that he wouldn't be going to the White House due to a "family matter."

Later in the day, Brady gave us clue of what that family matter might be: He shared a picture on Instagram in honor of his parents' 48th wedding anniversary.

For 48 years, my sisters and I have had the best example of love, friendship and compassion in our lives! And it's so special to celebrate together! I love you mom and dad! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Just as a refresher, the Patriots' Super Bowl win was the only game all season where Brady's mom, Galynn, was able to attend.

In the months leading up to the Super Bowl, Galynn had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation .

It's also within the realm of possibility that Gisele just put her foot down. Back in November, Gisele went on Instagram and said Brady wouldn't be supporting Trump .

Whatever the reason for Brady's absence, Trump's snub might mean that their bromance is finally over.

Anyway, not everyone on the Patriots' roster backed out of the White House visit. For instance, Rob Gronkowski was in Washington D.C., and we know that because he crashed Sean Spicer's press briefing .

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashes the White House press briefing, offers Sean Spicer "some help" https://t.co/SqBNdjJzWQ pic.twitter.com/QSA2FvLppW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 19, 2017

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft seemed to have a good time at the event.

Here's Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, posing in the oval office with Trump.

Check out Bill Belichick posing for a picture with Trump. #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/bMQdlCPBiZ — Kevin Tame (@Kevin_Tame) April 19, 2017

One person who definitely won't ever be skipping the White House ceremony is Belichick. The Patriots coach has shown up every year no matter who's in office. As a matter of fact, by meeting Trump, Belichick became the first NFL coach ever to visit with three different presidents following a Super Bowl win.

Belichick ended the ceremony by presenting Trump with his very own Patriots jersey.

President Donald Trump gets a "45" New England Patriots jersey from owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony to congratulate the Super Bowl champions at the White House, April 19, 2017. (📷 @ap.images) A post shared by Washington Examiner (@washingtonexaminer) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

That's a pretty nice gift for a guy who left his Super Bowl party early because he thought the Patriots were going to get blown out.

Anyway, Brady wasn't the only one who didn't make the trip to D.C. on Wednesday.

Pretty much half the Patriots' roster decided they had better things to do than meet Trump. If you're keeping score at home, here's a list of everyone who had something better to do:

From that photo, it looks like these are the Patriots players not at the White House pic.twitter.com/GmQ1BCCNFZ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 19, 2017

In all, a total of 34 out of 68 invited players attended the ceremony on Wednesday.

It seems that the team was slightly more enthusiastic about their White House trip after the 2014 season, because a total of 50 players attended the D.C. ceremony while Barack Obama was president.