Donald Trump says Jets owner will be next ambassador to United Kingdom

With his inauguration less than 24 hours away, President-elect Donald Trump has begun the process of filling several ambassador roles, and it looks like one of the most important jobs on the list is going to go to Jets owner Woody Johnson.

During a luncheon in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Trump indicated that Johnson will fill the role as ambassador to the United Kingdom. During a speech at the luncheon, Trump mentioned that he was "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson," the Associated Press reported.

Trump also added that Johnson will be "going to Saint James."

The United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James used to be the formal title for the position. Of that wasn't enough, the president-elect also tossed in a "Congratulations, Woody," at the end of his speech.

Johnson's appointment basically means that he'll be the main conduit between the United Kingdom and the United States during Trump's presidency.

The fact that Johnson was given the job isn't a surprise. Not only did the Jets owner serve as the vice chairman of Trump's victory committee, but he was also one of the first billionaires to come out and openly support Trump while he was a presidential candidate.

Johnson announced his support for Trump back in May.

"He's going to be the nominee of the party," Johnson said at the time. "I've always supported the party, I think it's important that we do have unity. Maybe not the kind of unity we all understand, but we'll have some sort of unity."

The two men have a relationship that spans back nearly three decades.

With Johnson set to take the ambassador role, the job of running the Jets will he handed over to his brother, Chris Johnson, according to Pro Football Talk.

Woody Johnson's new role could actually be a boon for the NFL. The league will now have one of its 32 owners serving in a key role in an area where the NFL hopes to see continued growth. The NFL will be holding a total of four games in London next season, which is the most in league history.

There also continues to be chatter that the league could eventually move a team to London sometime in the near future. Back in April, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there's a "realistic" chance that London will one day get an NFL franchise.