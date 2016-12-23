Doug Pederson says Ryan Mathews has a herniated disk in neck: 'A pretty major deal'

Ryan Mathews suffered a serious injury during the Eagles' 24-19 win over the Giants on Thursday. Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced that Mathews has a herniated disk in his neck, and described the injury as "a pretty major deal."

Mathews suffered the injury on a third-and-goal carry late in the third quarter, where he was stopped just short of the goal line. He carried the ball on the next play anyway, but exited in favor of Darren Sproles after that. Mathews will likely need surgery, and he is out for the Eagles' season finale against the Cowboys next week.

Pederson: Ryan Mathews has a herniated disk - C6, C7. "A pretty major deal." — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 23, 2016 Doug Pederson on Ryan Mathews' herniated disc in his back: "A major deal ... he potentially could need surgery." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 23, 2016 Ryan Mathews herniated disc (c 6/7) sounds serious. Pederson says it looks like surgery for the RB. — Jillian Mele (@jmeleTCN) December 23, 2016

It is worth noting that the C6 and C7 vertebrae are not so much in the back as they are in the base of the neck, in the lower portion of the cervical spine. Nerve roots in the C6-C7 spinal segment allow for movement in the elbow, triceps, wrists, hands, and fingers, according to Spine-Health.com.

A C6 or C7 herniation occurs "when the disc's outer layer (annulus) gets a large enough tear to enable the inner gel layer (nucleus) of the disc to leak out and potentially irritate the nearby nerve. If the nerve is affected, neurological symptoms such as pain and weakness can radiate down the path of the nerve into the arm and/or hand."

If that sounds serious, that's because it is. Peyton Manning's near-career ending neck injury was located in the same place on the cervical spine. He ultimately needed spinal fusion surgery to facilitate his return to the NFL, and needed a second surgery after the first one did not work as well as necessary to get him back on the field. Even then, doctors said there was no guarantee he could play again.

Given what Mathews looks to be facing just to get back on the field, there is already speculation that his time with the Eagles may be done.

Pederson did not want to speculate on whether R. Mathews will be with the Eagles in '17. Mathews has a $5M cap hit, with $4M savings if cut. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 23, 2016

Cutting ties with Mathews would leave the Eagles with only Sproles, Wendell Smallwood (who went on IR with a sprained MCL two weeks ago), and Byron Marshall under contract for next season at the running back position. That's a pretty thin depth chart with nobody that has proven they can carry the full-time load as a runner. It would almost certainly push the Eagles into the running back market this offseason, whether through free agency or the draft.