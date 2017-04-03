Drew Brees explains why Aaron Rodgers has 'cursed' NFL quarterbacks

We’re at the point where Aaron Rodgers is so damn good, he’s making every other quarterback around the league look silly. And that’s coming from Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

According to Brees, Rodgers “cursed” NFL quarterbacks. Don’t worry, he meant it in the best possible way. He wasn’t trying to start a beef. He was actually complimenting Rodgers.

I’ll let Brees explain himself. Via ESPN.com’s Mike Triplett:

“It’s funny, I feel like Aaron Rodgers has cursed us all,” said Brees, who brought up the subject while talking about how he recently met draft prospect Deshaun Watson while the Clemson quarterback was preparing for his pro day in the San Diego area. “He was getting ready for his pro day, so I was kind of watching some of the stuff he was doing to structure his pro day. I thought it was interesting, trying to show NFL coaches like, ‘I can make these types of throws,’” Brees said. “It’s like, the throw that seems to be in all these quarterbacks’ pro days is they script the old, ‘Scramble out here, and then the Green Bay-Dallas throw to Jared Cook to put ‘em in field goal range at the end.’ The one that they were like is the most amazing throw ever -- which it was, it was pretty impressive. “But I think all these guys are like, ‘Hey, look, I can do that.’ But not quite like Aaron.”

Here’s the throw Brees is referring to:

Of course, that’s just one of the many absurd passes Rodgers has completed throughout his career. My favorite isn’t the Cook pass. It’s actually one that didn’t count due to a penalty:

NFL Gamepass

The point is, Rodgers often makes passes that other top quarterbacks can’t. Tom Brady, with his limited mobility, isn’t making that pass. That doesn’t mean Rodgers is a better quarterback than Brady, it just means he’s better suited to make impossible plays. Brees is right. Other quarterbacks around the league shouldn’t be held to Rodgers’ standards, because he’s in a class of his own.

Anyway, Brees also spoke highly of Watson.

“I think he’s mature beyond his years,” Brees said. “He’s obviously coming from a really good program. And it seemed like he was asked to do a lot there, be responsible for a lot. And he’s also one of those guys who spent a lot of time with certain people this offseason, I know, just preparing himself. So, he’s gonna come in ready, more so than most guys.”

Of course with Brees getting up there in age (38), the Saints should be in the market for a young quarterback to eventually replace him. Could Watson be that quarterback? All of our draft experts have Watson going in the first round and the Saints are scheduled to pick 11th and 32nd.

They do, however, need a ton of help on the defensive side of the ball. So, it’s tough to see them taking Watson with the 11th overall pick. It’s also tough to see Watson lasting until the last pick in the first round.