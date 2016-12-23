Eagles' Carson Wentz re-enters game after being evaluated for a concussion

Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz left the game in the third quarter Thursday night while marching the Eagles down the field against the Giants.

With the Eagles leading 21-16, Wentz rolled out to the right and, after attempting a pass, was slammed to the turf by Olivier Vernon.

Wentz landed hard on the ground and, for the second time on Thursday night, the refs threw a a roughing the passer call on the Giants in a questionable situation.

Roughing the quarterback penalty moves the chains on a 3rd-and-13, but knocks Wentz out of the game @AdrianFedkiwpic.twitter.com/NtAD1G0tK7 — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) December 23, 2016

Wentz left the field shortly after and was then taken into the locker room while undergoing the NFL's concussion protocol. Chase Daniel piloted the Eagles to the Giants' goal line but didn't come away with any points after a Giants' goal line stand. Wentz re-entered the game on the Eagles' next drive to lead the Eagles to a field goal. The Eagles currently lead the Giants, 24-16. To keep tabs on the game, head over to our CBS Sports GameTracker by clicking here.