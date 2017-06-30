Eagles cut ties with Dorial Green-Beckham after just one season in Philadelphia

Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles after one disappointing season with the team.

Green-Beckham, who has played two seasons for two different teams and notched just 68 receptions for 941 yards, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 with the 40th overall pick. He was considered a promising prospect despite declaring for the draft after not playing a down for the Oklahoma Sooners, the team he had transferred to the year before.

After a disappointing rookie year, the Titans traded Green-Beckham to the Eagles for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey was displeased by Green-Beckham's lack of consistency, and had called him out just a week before the trade.

"That's spending extra time when nobody is watching," Mularkey had told ESPN's Paul Kuharsky. "That's doing things when nobody is watching. That's in the classroom. I think it's just putting the work in without being directed by anybody. Doing it yourself."

Mularkey also praised Green-Beckham as a teammate and a person.

"Nobody wants to please and do good for this team more than he does," he told the team's official website. "And I know that. He's just got to find a way to come out every day and make the plays that are called his way. That's got to be every day, and it just hasn't been that way. I'd say (he's) inconsistent still. It's bad day, good day, same thing since the very first day."

Apparently it didn't stick. The writing was on the wall for Green-Beckham after an all-around horrendous showing by the Eagles' receiving corps in 2016. Green-Beckham himself had 36 catches for 392 yards, and his longest reception of the year was 26 yards. After the Eagles brought on Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason, the cut seemed inevitable.

Green-Beckham will seek to find his third team in three years and revitalize his career.