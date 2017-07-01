Eagles linebacker reportedly suffers injury while on his honeymoon in Greece
This definitely isn't how you want to start your marriage
The Eagles might have to start including a honeymoon ban in player contracts after what happened to Jordan Hicks this week.
According to The Philly Voice, the starting linebacker injured his hand while getting out of a pool on Thursday. The twist to this story is that the pool is in Greece, where Hicks is currently celebrating his honeymoon with his wife, Ivana.
The newlyweds were married on June 24.
Ivana actually shared a picture from their honeymoon that was taken on Thursday.
Unfortunately, the photo doesn't tell us anything about Hicks' potential injury because he hid both of his hands in the picture (also, it's not clear if the picture was taken before or after his fall).
The good news for the Eagles is that it doesn't sound like the injury is serious. The Philly Voice reported that the team doesn't believe the injury is "overly significant."
At worse, Hicks might have broken his hand, but even if that happened, it should be nearly healed by the time Philly starts training camp at the end of July. Hicks is actually still on his honeymoon, which is why the Eagles don't know exactly how severe the injury is. However, the linebacker did send the team a video of his hand.
On a related note, I have to say, Hicks absolutely made the right decision by staying on his honeymoon. You definitely don't want to disappoint your wife four days into your marriage, and I have to think cancelling your honeymoon would probably fall under the "disappointment" category.
Hicks is going into this third year with the Eagles and is expected to play a key role on their defense. The former third-round pick started all 16 games for Philly last season and led all NFL linebackers with five interceptions.
