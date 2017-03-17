Eagles' next step in Carson Wentz-friendly offense: Visits from top RBs in draft

Whether or not a quarterback is able to find success in the NFL depends on a multitude of factors. There are physical attributes like size, arm strength, and mobility. There are performance attributes like accuracy, avoiding turnovers, making plays down field, reading a defense and going through progressions, and the ability to recognize blitzes and deal with pressure. But he also has to be put in position to succeed by his organization.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has great size at 6-5, 237 pounds. He has excellent arm strength -- it was one of his most notable qualities in pretty much every pre-draft scouting report. He also showed throughout last season and during his time in college that he’s effectively mobile, especially when it comes to escaping the pocket to throw the ball.

He was fairly accurate as a rookie -- he ranked 13th among 29 quarterbacks with at least 400 drop backs in Pro Football Focus’ accuracy percentage, which accounts for drops, batted pass, throw-aways, and plays where the quarterback was hit as he threw the ball. He did an excellent job of avoiding interceptions during the early part of the season before turning into a turnover machine late in the year. He made some plays down the field, but not a ton: only 10.5 percent of his passes were thrown 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage, per Pro Football Focus, and his 64.2 passer rating on those throws ranked 23rd out of 27 quarterbacks that threw at least 40 such passes. He was good against the blitz (80.5 passer rating vs. 78.5 non-blitz drop backs) but dreadful under pressure (32.8 passer rating vs. 94.4 from a clean pocket).

Wentz had an extremely successful rookie campaign, but needs more weapons surrounding him. USATSI

On some levels, he was put in position to succeed by the organization; but on others, he wasn’t.

Wentz was very well-protected by his offensive line. He was pressured on only 29.8 percent of his drop backs, per PFF, the eighth-lowest figure among qualified quarterbacks. The number was even lower (25.9 percent) when Lane Johnson was on the field. The Eagles also schemed well for Wentz, who was given a lot of high-percentage throws to make in an offense designed around short, quick passes. He threw 66.8 percent of his passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and 16.0 percent behind the line of scrimmage, both of which ranked among the highest marks in the NFL.

Where the Eagles failed Wentz was with his weapons. Only Derek Carr saw more of his passes get dropped than Wentz.

Jordan Matthews , Dorial Green-Beckham , and Nelson Agholor ranked among the least-efficient wideouts in the NFL. DGB and Agholor ranked 88th and 96th out of 96 qualified receivers in PFF’s Yards Per Route Run (which means exactly what it says) and Matthews was only slightly above-average at 43rd.

And so the Eagles set out this offseason to get Wentz some help. They signed Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal to give him a big possession receiver and added Torrey Smith on a three-year pact to a deep threat on the outside.

The next step in their efforts to make the offense more Wentz-friendly apparently involves getting a closer look at two of the top running backs in next month’s NFL Draft. Per NFL Network, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook will be visiting the Eagles facility.

Along with #FSU RB Dalvin Cook visiting #Eagles today, #LSU RB Leonard Fournette is also visiting with the team. Big prospect day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Philly rotated Ryan Mathews , Darren Sproles , Wendell Smallwood , and Kenjon Barner at the position last season. All but Barner are under contract for 2017, per Spotrac, but none seems capable of providing the kind of versatile threat their either Fournette or Cook would represent.

The Eagles have the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, and it’s possible one or both players could still be available. In the most recent mock drafts on CBSSports.com, Cook is available by the time the Eagles make their pick each time.