Eagles release high-priced backup QB Chase Daniel after just one year

Just a year after signing him to a three-year, $21 million contract, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing quarterback Chase Daniel, the team announced Friday. General manager Howie Roseman said in a statement that, “After a healthy discussion with Chase, we both felt like it was best to move forward in a different direction as circumstances have changed since he originally signed.”

Daniel was signed away from the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 offseason and it was thought that he would compete with the re-signed Sam Bradford for the Eagles’ starting quarterback job. However, just weeks after shelling out $57 million combined ($38 million guaranteed) to those two passers, the Eagles traded up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 Draft. They then used that pick to select Carson Wentz, who eventually started all 16 games during the 2016 season after Bradford was traded to the Vikings shortly before Week 1.

With Wentz entrenched as the team’s starter of both the present and the future, it was unlikely that Daniel would get the chance to play in Philly unless Wentz suffered an injury. Given the offset language in his contract, the Eagles can minimize some of the cost of his deal, reportedly by up to $5 million. It helps that the Eagles won’t be hurting for a backup quarterback, having brought Nick Foles back into the fold earlier on Monday.

Daniel’s career in Philadelphia ends with him having attempted one pass.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will end up having shelled out $9 million to $12 million over two seasons for a backup quarterback that only spent one year on the team. That’s not exactly the most efficient business model, even if the Eagles are happy with the quarterback they drafted to be their starter in Daniel’s (and Bradford’s) stead.