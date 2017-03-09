Eagles to sign Torrey Smith; Ravens were also interested in adding receiver
Philadelphia hasn't hidden the fact that it wants to bolster it's wide receivers corps
The 49ers released Torrey Smiths two years into a five-year deal, and the expectation was that Smith, who spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, would return to the organization that drafted him.
And while Baltimore was in the mix for his services, Smith is expected to sign with the Eagles when free agency begins Thursday afternoon, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The deal is reportedly for three years and $15 million.
The Eagles are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and the team was reportedly interested in trading for Saints speedster Brandin Cooks. As recently as two days ago, the Titans appeared to be the front-runners for Cooks’ services, but the situation, as they say, remains fluid.
Meanwhile, Smith joins a depth chart that includes Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, though we have the Eagles taking University of Washington wideout John Ross 14th overall in our latest mock draft.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Cowboys now trying to trade Tony Romo
Dallas is trying to get something in return for Romo before free agency officially begins
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Cutler leaves underappreciated legacy
Cutler is the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history, but was unfairly demonized in...
-
Bears releasing Cutler, Jets pursuing
Chicago is saying goodbye to Cutler, the longtime quarterback
-
NFL free agency: Latest news, rumors
We've got all the big NFL news -- and latest rumors -- on free-agent signings right here in...
-
The Rams are paying WRs a lot of money
That is not necessarily the position you want to find yourself in
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre