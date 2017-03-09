Eagles to sign Torrey Smith; Ravens were also interested in adding receiver

The 49ers released Torrey Smiths two years into a five-year deal, and the expectation was that Smith, who spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, would return to the organization that drafted him.

And while Baltimore was in the mix for his services, Smith is expected to sign with the Eagles when free agency begins Thursday afternoon, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The deal is reportedly for three years and $15 million.

The Eagles are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and the team was reportedly interested in trading for Saints speedster Brandin Cooks. As recently as two days ago, the Titans appeared to be the front-runners for Cooks’ services, but the situation, as they say, remains fluid.

Meanwhile, Smith joins a depth chart that includes Jordan Matthews, Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham, though we have the Eagles taking University of Washington wideout John Ross 14th overall in our latest mock draft.