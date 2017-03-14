Eddie Lacy reportedly signs with Seahawks on one-year deal with $3M in guarantees

Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy has signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that it’s a one-year deal worth $5.55 million, with $3 million guaranteed.

The hope is that Lacy can find the form that eluded him for much of the four years he was in Green Bay. The former Alabama star rushed for 3,435 yards (4.4 YPC) and 23 touchdowns with the Packers but he struggled with consistency and last season, injuries when he appeared in just five games.

The Seahawks, which sported one of the league’s best rushing attacks when Marshawn Lynch was in the backfield, had a nonexistent running game last season. According to Football Outsiders’ metrics, Seattle ranked 23rd in rushing. From 2012-2015 -- coinciding with Russell Wilson arrival and several years after Lynch was a cornerstone of the offense -- the running game never ranked worse than seventh (and twice finished first).

Whether Lacy can come close to duplicating that success is another matter. In addition to upgrading the backfield, the Seahawks also need to shore up an offensive line that struggled in both the passing and running game a year ago.

Last month, Lacy sounded like a return to Green Bay might be in his future.

“Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there,” he said, via ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

Lacy, who spent last offseason getting into the best shape of his life, added: “I’m just trying to make sure whether I end up in Green Bay or somewhere, I’m in the best shape or I’m in the best position I can be in personally, so when it’s time for me to contribute to whatever team that it is that they’re getting 100 percent of me.”