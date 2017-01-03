Eli Manning gives the perfect response to the Giants receivers' trip to Miami

Manning appears to be unbothered by their decision to party on South Beach before a playoff game

A week before the Giants take on the Packers in Green Bay in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, Odell Beckham and the Giants receivers traveled down to South Beach to party with Justin Beiber and snap topless photos on a boat.

Proof:


As expected, that story took off as some critics were bothered by the Giants receivers' decision to have fun on their day off, even though Ben McAdoo was fine with their trip. So, on Tuesday, it was Eli Manning's turn to weigh in.

And he had the perfect response.

One, Manning ripped his receivers ... for not packing shirts. Two, Manning joked that he actually took the photo. And three, he wasn't concerned by their trip.

Hopefully that ends the controversy. Players are people too and they get to enjoy their off days like we do. If the Giants lose to the Packers on Sunday, it won't be because of that trip to Miami.

It'll be because Aaron Rodgers has thrown 18 touchdowns and zero picks in his last seven games.

