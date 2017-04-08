Eli Manning says he's reminded of Plaxico Burress when he sees Brandon Marshall

The Giants’ offense sputtered through much of last season, as evidenced by its 22nd-overall ranking, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics. The reasons were varied, from a suspect offensive line to the dearth of downfield playmakers beyond Odell Beckham Jr.

The hope is that Brandon Marshall, signed this offseason, helps change that. The 33-year-old, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets, gives quarterback Eli Manning a Plan B. Victor Cruz was supposed to be that guy but he never fully recovered from injuries that derailed his 2014 and 2015 seasons. The team released him in February. Marshall, at 6-foot-4, is four inches taller than Cruz, a fact that reminds Manning of another imposing target he once had.

“I think Plaxico was kind of the last one similar to that size,” Manning told the New York Post. “They can be open when they’re not really open. You don’t want to get into a habit, it’s not a jump-ball but you can throw him open. He’s been in lots of offenses and he gets open a lot of different ways, very disciplined in his route-running and understanding concepts. I think he’ll be good for that receiver room and in our locker room, having that veteran presence.”

Burress spent four years in New York with the Giants, where he logged 244 receptions for 3,681 yards and 33 touchdowns, the most memorable coming in Super Bowl XLII when caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Manning with 39 seconds left to put the Giants ahead of the previously undefeated Patriots. Four plays later, the Giants were Super Bowl champs.

So you can understand why Manning might be excited about Marshall.

“He’s obviously a big target and smart, asks a lot of questions, he’s going to pick up the offense quickly,” Manning said. “And he’s excited. He’s excited about coming to this offense and staying in New York and having a No. 1 receiver [Odell Beckham Jr.] on the opposite side of him.’’

The receiving corps also includes 2016 second-round pick Sterling Shepard, and more help could be on the way. In our latest mock draft, we have the Giants selecting University of Miami tight end David Njoku with the 23rd overall pick. Njoku has drawn pre-draft comparisons to Jimmy Graham, which automatically upgrades any offense not located in Seattle, Washington.